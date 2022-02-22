Golfer Phil Mickelson apologizes for comments over reported Saudi-backed tour while saying they were off the record

(CNN) Six-time golf major winner Phil Mickelson said Tuesday that recent comments he made regarding a reported breakaway golf tour were off the record -- a claim the reporter who interviewed him has denied -- and said they were shared out of context and without his consent.

The Super League is reportedly a Saudi-backed proposed venture that is attempting to attract golfers away from golf's main tours, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, with offers of big money.

Some of the world's top professional golfers have recently reiterated their commitment to the PGA Tour, including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

But last week, Mickelson was quoted from a 2021 interview with author Alan Shipnuck for his upcoming book, "Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar," as saying that he would consider joining the proposed Super League because it is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

The player is further quoted as saying, "Saudi money has finally given us (players) that leverage" to be able to change things about the PGA.

