Le breakdancing? French Olympic planners plot to end the invasion of the English language

Paris (CNN) When Paris clinched the race to host the 2024 Olympic Games , it may have been in part thanks to a slogan that embodied the Olympic spirit: "Made for sharing."

But for French officials, that generosity doesn't extend to the Games' official languages.

"The official languages of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are French and English -- in that order," said l'Académie Française, the pre-eminent council for matters pertaining to the French language.

From left front row center: French Delegate Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu, President of the French National Olympic Committee Brigitte Henriques, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and President of the Paris Organizing Committee of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Tony Estanguet hoist the Olympic flag marking the handover from Japan to the next Games in Paris 2024.

The French government has created a college of experts devoted to promoting the national language, in conjunction with several Olympic federations.

"The translation of tricks will be crucial," said Daniel Zielinski, a high-ranking official for the French language in sport and spokesperson of the committee. "Because when you are a [French] athlete or a viewer, watching rollerblading or skateboarding, you don't understand anything the specialists are saying."

During their first meeting last January, the college agreed to start working on its first two terms: 'breakdancing' and when dancers 'freeze.' Various translations have been suggested so far, including 'le breaking' and 'la frise.'

"Once a term is made official, it becomes mandatory," said Zielinski.

The organization, composed of experts and intellectuals from different fields, will meet periodically over the next couple of years to identify and define new sports terms.

The IOC, whose role is to supervise and monitor the organization of the Games, is not involved in the project.

"It is not for the IOC to comment on a governmental initiative but we applaud the objective of trying to make sport as accessible to as many people as possible through language," the committee told CNN.

President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee Tony Estanguet (L) and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo (C) wave the Olympic flag to mark the handover.

The invasion of Franglais

The French battle against the influence of other languages isn't new.

In 1994, the Toubon law was passed, mandating the use of French in all government publications, contracts and advertisements. Yet it contained several loopholes, which allow brands and companies to extensively use English.

As a result, anglicisms are becoming more prominent, including made-up words such as 'footing' for 'running' and 'baskets' for 'sneakers.'

Julie Neveux, linguistics professor at Sorbonne University in Paris, said anglicisms are "sometimes estimated at just under 5% of the current lexicon, but they are disturbing because they show that we follow an economic and cultural model other than our own."

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (C) speaks past French President Emmanuel Macron (second L) during a visit of the building site of the Olympic Village in Saint-Ouen on October 14, 2021.

They are particularly present in sports competitions and events, during which athletes from around the world are used to communicating in English.

"Sport was one of the first areas to be globalized," said sports historian Michael Attali. "This phenomenon has imposed English as the official language."

Attali added the media and sports federations are also to blame, as they relay anglicisms by not "making the effort of translating them."

A pointless battle?

Despite their best efforts, no committee has successfully prevented English from infiltrating everyday language. By the time French officials have agreed on a translation and its definition, the English version has already spread throughout the nation.

"Similar assemblies have been put in place in the past, but nothing has changed so far," said Attali. "In soccer, we still use terms such as 'corner' for corner kick, instead of its official translation, and that will not stop anytime soon."

Once the sole official language of the Olympics, the language of Proust and Dumas has taken a back seat as the use of English has soared in recent decades.

In protest, the French government has sent a delegate to each Olympics since the 1996 Atlanta Games, tasked with assessing the place of the French language at the event.

However, athletes and commentators alike have continued using English terminology.