Emma Raducanu retires from longest match of WTA season with hip injury

(CNN) Emma Raducanu has been forced to retire from her first round match at the Guadalajara Open with a hip injury.

Trailing 5-7 7-6 4-3 to Australia's Daria Saville, Raducanu called an end to the match -- which at three hours and 36 minutes was already the longest on the WTA Tour this season -- soon after receiving treatment during a timeout.

It was Raducanu's first competitive match since the Australian Open, where she lost in the second round to Danka Kovinic after suffering with blisters on her hand.

Tuesday's retirement means the 19-year-old has won just three of her eight matches since her stunning 2021 US Open win.

World No. 12 Raducanu, the No. 1 seed in Guadalajara, had a chance to serve for the match at 5-3 in the second set, but Saville -- ranked 610th in the world -- broke back and went on to force a tie break, which she won 7-4.

