Amanpour: This was one of the very darkest days

(CNN) "We must save Ukraine today and save the democratic world." With those words to the Ukrainian people, President Volodymyr Zelensky laid out clearly the stakes of this unprecedented moment.

After months of military build-up and increasingly frantic diplomatic maneuvering from the West, Russia has invaded its neighbor to the west . This invasion of a sovereign country returns Europe to dark days not seen since the end of World War II.

The future of the post-1945 Western world order is at stake. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday this was a "grave violation of international law [by Russia], and of the principles on which European security is built." He is absolutely right.

With this invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed himself in the ranks of the pariahs and the rogue leaders of the world. Indeed, he is now acting even more unpredictably than the leader of North Korea in that hermit kingdom so far away from Europe. None of the Russian experts I spoke to in recent weeks expected such a blatant total invasion, and Putin's diplomats repeatedly denied such actions would ever be taken.

Yet Putin has shown that he will stoop to endless depths to carry out his own paranoid, myth-making, grievance-nursing agenda. It was all the way back in 2007 that signs of this first became clear, when in a speech at the Munich Security Conference Putin took aim at NATO expansion and a United States-led uni-polar world order, labeling it "pernicious."

Read More