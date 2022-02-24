Six maps explaining the Ukraine-Russia conflict

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday began a military operation in Ukraine after weeks of warnings by Western powers that such an attack was imminent.

But Russia's invasion of Ukraine was also precipitated by years of rising tensions. Below are six maps that help illustrate the events that led to this moment.

NATO since the Cold War

Since the end of the Cold War, more countries have been joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, pushing the bloc eastward.

In 2008, NATO declared its intention to offer membership to Ukraine -- a former cornerstone of the Soviet Union -- some day in the distant future. But Russia considered that crossing a red line.