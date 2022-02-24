Arrest warrant offers more details on Vegas night club altercation for which 2 NFL players are facing charges

(CNN) The arrest warrant for an NFL player accused of punching and stomping on a man at a Las Vegas nightclub during the Pro Bowl weekend provides additional details of what police say occurred.

According to an arrest warrant from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department filed last week that was obtained by CNN affiliate KSNV , Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Lammons is accused of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery in the incident that police say also involved New Orleans Saints player Alvin Kamara, who faces the same charges.

Surveillance video from February 5 allegedly shows Lammons punching a man in the face and knocking him back against a wall after Kamara pushed the man, according to the warrant. The victim's name has not been released.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is suspected by police of participating in a fight alongside New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara during the NFL's Pro Bowl weekend

Kamara allegedly punched the man several times until he was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground, according to the February 13 warrant. Kamara continued to punch the man, and Lammons and two others began stomping on the man, the warrant says.

