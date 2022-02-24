Rafael Nadal wins in Acapulco, extends career-best season start to 12 matches

(CNN) Rafa Nadal extended his winning run in 2022 to 12 matches in his best start to a season in his career, dismissing American Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-3 in Acapulco on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament.

The 21-time grand slam champion, a three-time winner in the coastal resort town, arrived in Mexico having won an Australian Open tuneup event and the hardcourt major in Melbourne last month after missing a chunk of 2021 with a foot problem.

Kozlov was the Spaniard's practice partner on Monday when he was called in as a last-minute replacement for injured Frenchman Maxime Cressy in the main draw.

Barring a brief period in the second set when he converted his only breakpoint chance in the contest, Kozlov was no match for Nadal whose previous best start of 11-0 in 2014 ended with a defeat to Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the Australian Open final.

Next up for the 35-year-old will be another American in 39th-ranked Tommy Paul with a potential semifinal clash against top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev, who he defeated in the Australian Open final from a two-set deficit.

