Kyiv (CNN) A palpable sense of dread hovered over Kyiv Friday as the sound of air raid sirens pierced the otherwise quiet city at regular intervals, leaving people guessing at just how close Russian forces were.

It was another terrifying wakening for the residents of Kyiv as several loud bangs were heard at daybreak and later throughout the morning.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing to the east of the city center, its precise cause unclear.

While the curfew imposed by Kyiv authorities officially lifted at 7 a.m., the city remained eerily silent, with many residents choosing to stay put.

Though the atmosphere was nervous, however, there was sense of calm -- and resolve -- among those CNN spoke to.

Alex Klymenok, a 27-year old lawyer, told CNN on Thursday that this was no time to panic. "All they want us to do at this moment is to panic," he said of the Russian forces.

Read More