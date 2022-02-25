Fleeing Russia's advancing troops means some Ukrainians are leaving husbands, sons and brothers behind

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) At the railway station in Lviv, in Ukraine's westernmost corner , near the Polish border, hundreds of people are pouring off of trains, disembarking as sirens blare.

There was a faraway look in people's faces. Most moved listlessly in the courtyard outside the station, even as the sirens sounded.

A family piled blankets over their baby in a stroller. Two women dressed a shivering French bulldog in a knitted pink sweater. Several other families sat together barricaded by large suitcases and plastic bags. They said they hadn't slept for days because of the bombardment that has wracked the regions they left.

They had traveled to Lviv from cities and towns across the country, quickly packing backpacks and gathering a few belongings before fleeing their homes.

Still reeling from the violence, many say they don't know where to go next. It's a question that's been complicated by a new Ukrainian martial law that's been rolled out. Among other restrictions, it prohibits men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country.

Families considering crossing Ukraine's border must contend not only with the trauma of becoming refugees, but also with the prospect of separating from their sons, brothers, husbands and partners.