James Harden all smiles as he excels in Philadelphia 76ers debut after blockbuster trade

(CNN) Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid squeezes a plastic water bottle into his mouth, looks over to the player he's sharing the press conference table with and says: "That's good."

They both break into laughs and smile as they bask in the post-victory feeling.

Embiid's new 76ers teammate, James Harden , has settled into life in Philadelphia very quickly after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets, quickly striking up a friendship with Embiid.

And after a hamstring injury and the NBA All-Star break, Harden finally was able to make his debut for his new team, excelling in the 76ers' blowout 133-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Embiid and Harden celebrate after Harden drew a foul against Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter.

The 32-year-old finished with 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, while Embiid continued his MVP pace, contributing 34 points and 10 rebounds.

