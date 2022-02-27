Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga misses decisive penalty as Liverpool wins Carabao Cup after shootout drama

(CNN) Liverpool won the Carabao Cup after narrowly edging a dramatic penalty shootout.

Following 120 minutes of pulsating action at Wembley Stadium, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty after his Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher had scored.

There had been multiple goals ruled out during the game, with very little to separate two excellent teams.

But after some excellently taken penalties, with no players missing and neither keepers making a save, Arrizabalaga -- subbed on shortly before the final whistle because of his penalty shootout expertise -- blasted the decisive penalty over the bar.

The Carabao Cup victory is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's first domestic cup victory since he joined in 2015.

Arrizabalaga misses a penalty in the Carabao Cup final.

Read More