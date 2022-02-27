Russian Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich gives 'stewardship' of club over to trustees

(CNN) Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has announced he plans to give the "stewardship" of Chelsea Football Club over to trustees of the club's charitable foundation.

Abramovich made the announcement in the days after Russia's invaded Ukraine to protect the club's reputation, a source close to the club told CNN.

"I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe ... they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans," Abramovich wrote in a statement released on Saturday.

Although some British lawmakers have called for the Russian national to give up ownership of the club, he will stay on as the owner of the Premier League side, according to the source.

Earlier in the week, Member of Parliament Chris Bryant called for Abramovich to lose ownership of Chelsea after seeing a leaked 2019 UK government document that said Abramovich was of interest due to his "links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices," the MP said in a Twitter post.

