Derek Jeter steps down as Miami Marlins CEO

(CNN) Derek Jeter has stepped down as the CEO of the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball (MLB), citing philosophical differences with the club.

Jeter, along with the Marlins, announced the news Monday.

"Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club," Jeter said in a statement. "We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

"That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins."

Jeter, who was CEO for the last four seasons, was also part of the ownership group that acquired the team on October 2, 2017. Jeter became the first African American owner/CEO in MLB history, according to the Marlins.

