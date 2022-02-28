MLB lockout: what we know -- a timeline

(CNN) Major League Baseball (MLB) is in the midst of its first work stoppage since the 1994-1995 season.

Owners and players are currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) -- without a new deal, there will be no baseball. The CBA determines players' terms and conditions of employment.

Here is a timeline of what we know about the lockout:

December 2, 2021: With no CBA between MLB and the MLB Players Association in place, the league implements a lockout.

The lockout stops all business including no trades and free-agent signings. A no-trade clause allows players to veto trades to certain teams, while players become free agents "upon reaching six years of Major League service time or when they are released from their organization prior to reaching six years of service time," according to MLB.com.

Read More