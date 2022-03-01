'Last week we had a life.' Ukrainians criss-cross country for days in search of escape route

Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania (CNN) Elena Holitsyna and her daughter, Valerie, were exhausted by the time they arrived in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, and were greeted by dozens of volunteers and a little girl handing out yellow tulips.

They had spent four days crisscrossing Ukraine, hoping to find safety, each day bringing with it more news of Russian soldiers advancing through their country.

"Last week, we had a life. We had plans," the 39-year-old, dressed in a white coat stained from the arduous journey, said. "And now, our life is this," she said, sobbing amid her possessions -- the few pieces of luggage they'd packed in a rush to flee Kyiv. Valerie, 16, clutched the Ukulele she got just last week.

The day before the Russian invasion, Holitsyna, a French teacher, was teaching vocabulary, while Valerie was planning to buy a gift for her half-sister's birthday. "She turned three yesterday," Valerie said.

Now they are hundreds of miles apart. Valerie's half-sister is staying with her mother in her maternal grandparents' village.