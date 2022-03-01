Ukraine to send full delegation to 2022 Winter Paralympics

(CNN) Ukraine will send a full contingent of 20 athletes and nine guides to the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Tuesday.

The governing body tweeted a picture of the delegation with the message: "Ukraine's Paralympic Team together earlier today before boarding for #Beijing2022."

The IPC declined to share the delegation's whereabouts due to safety concerns.

Ukrainian athletes will compete in two sports at the Beijing Games -- biathlon and cross-country skiing.

Ukraine won 22 medals at the PyeongChang Games four years ago, with all seven of their gold medals coming in the aforementioned disciplines.

