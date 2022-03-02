Roman Abramovich, Russian owner of Chelsea FC, to sell club after Ukraine invasion

(CNN) Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich announced Wednesday he plans to sell Chelsea Football Club, as it is "in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club's sponsors and partners."

"Surely, Mr. Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country?" he added.

Abramovich himself has not been sanctioned by the UK, according to the sanctions list website.

"I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid," the statement said.

"This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."

Chelsea have won two Champions League trophies and five English Premier League trophies since Abramovich took ownership of the club in 2003.

Chelsea are on the pitch Wednesday night in a FA Cup fifth-round tie away at Luton Town.

This is a developing story and will be updated.