Borscht and Molotovs: How one Ukrainian woman is supporting her country

This story is part of As Equals, CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs.

Kyiv (CNN) Kateryna Yurko was in her store when the first missile hit the ground just across the street.

The impact shook her. It was very, very loud.

She and her employees ran to the basement, making it underground just before the next explosion. Yurko's store is just across the road from Kyiv's TV tower, which was hit by a Russian strike on Tuesday.

Five people were killed in the assault. There was still blood on the streets the next day.

The aftermath of Tuesday's explosion. (Ivana Kottasova/CNN)

On Wednesday morning, Yurko was back at work sweeping up the shattered glass and debris. Most of her merchandise was gone. While most stores in Ukraine's capital have been shut since the invasion started, she kept the store open because it stocks spare car parts, oil and other necessities.

