(CNN) The National Football League (NFL) and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) have agreed to suspend all Covid-19 protocols, effective immediately, according to a league-wide memo sent Thursday.

The NFL will no longer conduct mandatory surveillance testing of any players or staff, regardless of vaccination status, the league said in the memo obtained by CNN. Masks are also no longer required around the team facility, regardless of vaccination status. At one point during the Omicron surge , fully vaccinated individuals were required to test weekly and unvaccinated individuals daily.

Both the NFL and NFLPA cited "encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of Covid-19" and evolving guidance from the CDC in the memo.

"We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of the players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic," the NFL said. "Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the Protocols or to take other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community."

The NFLPA confirmed the agreement to CNN but did not provide a comment.

