Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) When the explosions rocked Kyiv's city center, Yana and Sergii Lysenko were stunned.

Now, it was a reality.

This is the story of their escape from Kyiv.

Thursday 2/24, around 6:00 a.m.

One hour after the start of the Russian invasion

