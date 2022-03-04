Long, stressful and exhausting: One family's escape from Kyiv
Updated 1221 GMT (2021 HKT) March 4, 2022
This article contains audio elements. Press the play button to hear the family in their own words.
Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN)When the explosions rocked Kyiv's city center, Yana and Sergii Lysenko were stunned.
Like many Ukrainians, they had been listening to warnings about Russia readying an assault on their country for weeks. But the idea of the war reaching their city seemed just too far-fetched.
Now, it was a reality.
This is the story of their escape from Kyiv.
Thursday 2/24, around 6:00 a.m.
One hour after the start of the Russian invasion
At first, Yana thought her husband was mistaken. The loud boom couldn't be an attack.
"(She) told me, don't worry, let's sleep," Sergii said.
"But then we heard another explosion in Kyiv, and I told her that wait, for sure, it's an explosion and it's some kind of missile or something. And we started to listen, to read the news. And we understood that the war started and that a Russian invasion is ongoing," he said.