Shehyni, Ukraine (CNN) The gray asphalt road that leads to Ukraine's Shehyni border crossing with Poland has for the past week seen 30-mile tailbacks as people try to flee the country, often saying tearful goodbyes to the family members and friends staying behind to fight the Russian invasion.

Wednesday brought a different sight: groups of young men, laden with heavy bags and military kit, entered Ukraine from Poland as they answered President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for "citizens of the world" to fight "Russian war criminals."

Among them, New York resident Vasyk Didyk, a 26-year-old carpenter wearing a fluorescent Carhartt beanie who is originally from Ukraine.

"This is our motherland," he told CNN in Shehyni. "We couldn't stay in our comfortable lives in America and watch what is happening here."

I haven't been back to Ukraine in four years -- but it wasn't even a choice. Vasyk Didyk

Didyk, accompanied by his friend Igor Harmaii, had spent 24 hours traveling from New York to Poland before crossing back into his homeland carrying a canvas backpack and pulling a suitcase on wheels.

