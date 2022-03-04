'It is not just Ukraine we are protecting'
Updated 0855 GMT (1655 HKT) March 4, 2022
Shehyni, Ukraine (CNN)The gray asphalt road that leads to Ukraine's Shehyni border crossing with Poland has for the past week seen 30-mile tailbacks as people try to flee the country, often saying tearful goodbyes to the family members and friends staying behind to fight the Russian invasion.
Wednesday brought a different sight: groups of young men, laden with heavy bags and military kit, entered Ukraine from Poland as they answered President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for "citizens of the world" to fight "Russian war criminals."
Among them, New York resident Vasyk Didyk, a 26-year-old carpenter wearing a fluorescent Carhartt beanie who is originally from Ukraine.
"This is our motherland," he told CNN in Shehyni. "We couldn't stay in our comfortable lives in America and watch what is happening here."
Didyk, accompanied by his friend Igor Harmaii, had spent 24 hours traveling from New York to Poland before crossing back into his homeland carrying a canvas backpack and pulling a suitcase on wheels.
He has no military training and came despite his parents, who do not live in Ukraine, weeping on the phone when they heard he was joining the fight.
"I haven't been back to Ukraine in four years -- but it wasn't even a choice," he said. "I had to come and help my country."
The world has watched in horror since Russia invaded Ukraine late last week, triggering what could be the largest land war in Europe since World War II. And Zelensky's defiance has not only united Western opposition to Russia, but also inspired foreign volunteers and Ukrainians abroad to fight for the cause.
"This is not just Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Zelensky said on Sunday. "This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules, and peaceful coexistence."
Ukrainian embassies have been helping recruit foreign fighters, while at least one senior politician from a Western government that has previously prosecuted those who joined foreign wars indicated support for citizens taking up arms in Ukraine.
"If people want to support that struggle, I will support them doing that," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told the BBC on Sunday.
Asked by CNN whether it consented to French foreign fighters in Ukraine, the French government said: "Ukraine is a war zone, classified as a red zone in the travel advice, updated on a permanent basis and available under the following link (Travel advice). As a result, we formally advise against any travel to Ukraine."
The question was not directly answered by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press briefing on Wednesday.
When asked about American foreign fighters he said the US has been "clear for some time" in telling "Americans who may be thinking of traveling there not to go."