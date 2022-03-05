MLB cancels more spring training games as negotiations drag on between owners and players

(CNN) Major League Baseball on Friday canceled spring training games through at least March 17 as negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players' union drag on.

On Tuesday, MLB postponed the March 31 Opening Day and canceled the first two series of regular-season games after a deal wasn't finalized.

A collective bargain agreement determines players' terms and conditions of employment. Players will not be paid for canceled games, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred noted.

The league indicated that it's prepared to continue negotiations while the union said that team owners are trying to crack the players' united front.

"We worked hard to avoid an outcome that's bad for our fans, bad for our players and bad for our clubs," Manfred told reporters earlier this week. "I want to assure our fans that our failure to reach an agreement was not due to a lack of effort by either party."

Read More