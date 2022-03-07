Kyiv, Ukraine — "Excuse me for disturbing you, I'm calling regarding my brother."

"Do you have any information about my husband?"

"Hello hotline, is this the place that you can find out if a person is alive?"

These are excerpts from audio recordings made to a Ukrainian government-run hotline. Mothers and fathers, wives, siblings and others are engaged in a desperate search for their loved ones as Russia's war with Ukraine extends seemingly without end.

The shaky voices at the end of the line are not calling to search for Ukrainians, however -- they are looking for information on Russian soldiers.

Read More