(CNN) Scottie Scheffler had to overcome not only a stacked field to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but also some brutal conditions that left many of the world's top golfers reeling from a grueling weekend of action.

Scheffler's gutsy win at Bay Hill was his second title in three starts after winning February's Phoenix Open, victories that will push the 25-year-old American into the world's top five for the first time.

Extra long rough and rapid greens were compounded by windy conditions over the weekend, but Scheffler recorded a bogey free back nine -- including two impressive par saves on 15 and 16 -- to take home the $2.16 million prize money.

"It feels great to be able to win here," Scheffler told reporters after finishing on five-under par, one clear of Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel and Tyrrell Hatton.

"To be completely honest with you, right now I'm exhausted. This course is a total beatdown trying to play. I'm very pleased I didn't have to play any extra holes today."

