Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games

(CNN) Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games during the 2021 season, the league announced Monday.

The suspension will last at least through the conclusion of the 2022 season, the NFL said. Ridley, 27, may petition for reinstatement on or after February 15, 2023.

In a letter to Ridley notifying him of his suspension, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote, "Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."

The NFL's investigation found no evidence that any game was compromised in any way by Ridley's actions. The league did not specify which games Ridley gambled on.

