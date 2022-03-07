NFL star Richard Sherman pleads guilty to two misdemeanors and avoids jail time

(CNN) NFL star Richard Sherman will avoid jail time after pleading guilty Monday to two misdemeanor charges and a traffic violation related to a July domestic incident in a Seattle suburb.

As part of a plea arrangement, Sherman pleaded guilty to negligent driving in the first degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, and the infraction of speeding in a roadway construction zone, according to King County Court documents.

Sherman was arrested on July 14 after attempting to break into his in-laws' home in Redmond, Washington. Police said they responded to a forced entry call and also went to the property investigating a hit and run. According to police, highway workers called 911 to report a possibly impaired driver barreling into the work zone and fleeing. A heavily damaged SUV with one of its wheels nearly detached was traced to Sherman, police said.

Sherman, who spent two days in jail after he was arrested, won't return to detention unless he violates the conditions of two years of monitored court supervision.

He was ordered to pay $500 for the traffic violation and $1,325 in fees. He also owes restitution to his father-in-law, Raymond Moss, and the Washington Department of Transportation, though neither amount was set.

Read More