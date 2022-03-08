Aaron Rodgers agrees to stay with Green Bay Packers, Pat McAfee says

(CNN) National Football League quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly agreed to remain with the Green Bay Packers.

Pat McAfee , host of "The Pat McAfee Show," a show in which Rodgers regularly appears as a guest, said Tuesday that the star quarterback would continue to play for the team.

McAfee said Rodgers told him, "Why don't you let the people know that I am officially returning to the Green Bay Packers."

Earlier, McAfee tweeted, "According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK."

In February, the 38-year-old was named the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second straight year and the fourth time in his 17-year career.