    CNN Sport named Digital Publisher of the Year at SJA British Sports Journalism Awards

    By CNN staff

    Updated 1430 GMT (2230 HKT) March 8, 2022

    CNN Sport is presented with its SJA award on Monday.
    (CNN)CNN Sport has been crowned Digital Sports Publisher of the Year for the second consecutive time at the SJA British Sports Journalism Awards.

    Up against competition from Sky Sports, The Athletic UK, The Guardian, The Times and Mail Online, the judges said that CNN Sport's content was "thoughtful, beautifully presented and engaging."
    "The use of pictures, graphics, audio and video take the subject matter to a new sphere of understanding," added the judges.
      CNN's aim of offering an in-depth view of how sport intersects with society was reflected in the submission, often through untold stories.
        Here is a selection of submitted pieces:
        Read More
        The Belgian Blueprint: How a small nation became a European football superpower
        Kylian Mbappé on the 'pleasure' of playing alongside Leo Messi at PSG and what's in store for his future
        Abdihakim 'Abdi' Abdirahman: An extraordinary journey to Tokyo 2020
        Executed Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari still offers 'message of freedom,' says mother
        Fearing torture and possible execution, Iranian powerlifter quit team in Norway and ran for his life
        Running as equals: The elite athletes fighting for acceptance
          CNN Sport was also nominated in two other categories at this year's SJA Awards, which recognize the best contributors to the UK's sports journalism industry.
          Sana Noor Haq was shortlisted for Young Sports Journalist of the Year, while Amanda Davies was runner-up for Broadcast Journalist of the Year.