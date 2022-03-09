Ukraine's first lady emerges as a staunch defender of her nation on social media

(CNN) Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, posted an open letter addressed to the world's media on Tuesday, detailing what she described as the "mass murder of Ukrainian civilians."

In recent weeks Zelenska has repeatedly used social media to highlight the plight of her nation, yet none have been quite as direct as her recent post, which ends with the rallying cry: "We will win. Because of our unity. Unity towards love for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!"

As her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, has emerged as the face of Ukrainian defiance of the Russian invasion, Zelenska has become increasingly vociferous online as a means to support him and bolster international awareness of their country's plight.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24, Zelensky declared in a video statement that he believed "enemy sabotage groups" had entered Kyiv and that he was their number one target. His family, he said, was the second target.

Zelensky and Olena first met in high school.

The whereabouts of his wife and two children are secret, for security reasons. Nonetheless, Zelenska has been playing an active role on social media, inspiring her people and backing resistance to Russian forces, while garnering support from the rest of the world. On Instagram alone, she has 2.4 million followers.