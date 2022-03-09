Nikita Mazepin: Fired Russian F1 driver announces fund to help other excluded athletes

(Reuters) Russian driver Nikita Mazepin hit back at the US-owned Haas Formula One team on Wednesday for firing him after his country's invasion of Ukraine and announced a foundation to support athletes unable to compete due to war or politics.

The 23-year-old told reporters in a video call from Moscow that the "We Compete as One" foundation would be funded by money paid by Uralkali, the Russian potash company owned by his billionaire father Dmitry, to Haas.

Uralkali said separately it had already paid most of the now-terminated 2022 title sponsorship to Haas and would be seeking immediate repayment while also reserving the right to claim damages.

No financial details were available and team title sponsorship contracts are confidential.

Mazepin said there had been no contact with his former bosses or former team mate Mick Schumacher, son of seven times world champion Michael.

