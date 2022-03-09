Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says team is trying to push racial discrimination lawsuit out of court

(CNN) An attorney for former Miami head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that the team is trying to press the NFL to have his racial discrimination claims against the Dolphins heard out of court and "pushed into a secret arbitration proceeding to which the public would not have access."

Flores' lawyer, in a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell shared in an email with CNN, urged Goodell to reject the Dolphins' request and have the case heard in court.

"Accountability requires transparency," attorney Douglas H. Wigdor writes in the letter.

"NFL coaches (and candidates), players and the public at large deserve that transparency. Arbitration is not transparent," Wigdor continues. "In addition to being secret and confidential, it is a well-accepted fact that arbitration presents a barrier to justice for victims of discrimination and other misconduct."

CNN has reached out to the NFL and Dolphins for comment.

