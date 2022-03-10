Karim Benzema scores hat-trick in 17 minutes as Real Madrid dumps PSG out of Champions League

(CNN) Karim Benzema produced a memorable performance to inspire Real Madrid to a comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.

Already leading 1-0 from the first leg, PSG looked to be in total control after Kylian Mbappé doubled the visitors' aggregate score with a first-half strike.

But when it seemed like PSG was cruising into the quarterfinals, Benzema scored a second-half hat-trick in just 17 minutes to turn the tie on its head.

The time between the second and third goal was just 106 seconds as PSG capitulated inside a raucous Santiago Bernabéu Stadium -- with the aggregate score 3-2 at the final whistle.

"Real Madrid is alive and we showed how we can win against anyone," Benzema told reporters after the match.

