Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge share early lead at weather-disrupted Players Championship

(CNN) England's Tommy Fleetwood and American Tom Hoge finished Thursday with an early share of the Players Championship lead after a weather-disrupted opening day.

The first round of one of the PGA Tour's marquee events was initially delayed by over an hour due to over an inch of rain falling overnight at TPC Sawgrass, Florida.

And then later in the day, play was delayed by four hours and 14 minutes after thunderstorms rolled into the area.

The delays and an early finish because of darkness meant that more than half of the field were unable to finish their opening rounds.

Fleetwood, who has gone two years since his last victory, was one of those who was able to finish, shooting a six-under-par 66 to lead with Hoge.

