Texas grand jury declines to charge NFL QB Deshaun Watson

(CNN) A Harris County grand jury has declined to charge Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson over allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

"After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson," Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said. "Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed."

Watson told reporters outside the courthouse that justice was served.

"It's definitely a very emotional moment for me. I know we're far from being done of handling what we need to handle (legally)," Watson said . "I thank my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for letting the truth be heard."

The quarterback said he is ready to get back on the field.

Read More