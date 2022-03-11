(CNN) Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller says he is "medically retiring" from football, citing struggles he has faced with mental health.

Miller says he attempted to take his own life before the start of last season and praised Ohio State head coach Ryan Day for the immediate support he provided when the offensive linesman opened up to him about it.

"I would not usually share such information," Miller wrote in a two-page Twitter letter. "However, because I have played football, I am no longer afforded the privilege of privacy, so I will share my story briefly before more articles continue to ask, 'What is wrong with Harry Miller.'

"That is a good question. It is a good enough question for me not to know the answer, though I have asked it often."

Miller says Day put him in contact with two doctors who provided him with support. After a few weeks, Miller tried playing football again with "scars on my wrists and throat."

