(CNN) Steph Curry surprised a young fan with tickets to a game and visited her in the stands, after she had cried three days earlier at another game upon learning that Curry had been rested.

Holding a colorful sign that read "Go Warriors! MVP Steph Curry" at the Golden State Warriors' game on Monday against the Denver Nuggets, 10-year-old PJ O'Byrne cried as she found out that Curry had been rested.

For her birthday, she had received Warriors tickets to the Nuggets game, originally scheduled for December 30th but later postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Nuggets' camp. Then, at the rescheduled game she was devastated to learn that her favorite player would not be playing.

Curry drives against Austin Rivers of the Denver Nuggets.

The moment was captured by cameras, tweeted by the Warriors, and went viral. The Warriors responded by providing tickets for the young fan and her family to their next game, also against the Nuggets three days later.

She cried again, this time joyfully, as Curry visited her in the stands before the game on Thursday. He talked to her, signed her poster and took photos.

