Woman sues Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, saying he is her father

(CNN) Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is being sued by a woman who claims he is her biological father; Dallas County court documents show. The lawsuit itself has been sealed, but the motion to seal it provides some details about the claims.

In the case of Alexandra Davis vs. Jerral W. Jones, the motion to seal states that Davis "claims Defendant is Plaintiff's biological father and makes several additional allegations claiming Defendant paid for Plaintiff and Plaintiff's mother to keep this information confidential."

According to court documents, both sides agreed to the motion to seal the original complaint, stating that "Defendant has a serious and substantial interest in Plaintiff's allegations not being public record." The filing says Davis can ask the court to unseal the full lawsuit at any time.

Judge Kristina Williams granted the motion to seal the lawsuit on Wednesday, pending a full hearing on March 31, according to Dallas County records.

Read More