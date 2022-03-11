'I've come of age': Smitten Kyrgios turns up heat at Indian Wells

(Reuters) A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios said he has never felt better following his first round win at Indian Wells - and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age.

The Australian, who gave a hilarious cooking demonstration at a Citibank-sponsored tennis dinner prior to the tournament, turned up the heat again on Thursday, overwhelming young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4 6-0 in a little over an hour.

"I'm just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the (coronavirus) pandemic and taking time off to get my mind and body right," he told reporters after the win.

"My body feels as good as it has ever felt. I feel like I'm moving and playing really well. It's good to be back."

Kyrgios in recent years had become as well known for on-court antics and outbursts as he was for his punishing serve.

Read More