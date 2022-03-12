Russia's cyber offensive against Ukraine has been limited so far. Experts are divided on why

(CNN) US officials warned that a wave of debilitating cyberattacks could accompany Russia's war on Ukraine. So far they haven't materialized, and US and Ukrainian officials are contemplating why as they prepare for the next phase of the war.

There have been several hacks of Ukrainian organizations, but no reports yet of the sort of high-impact cyberattacks on transportation or electric infrastructure that some feared.

The possible explanations for this, analysts say, range from disorganization in Russian military planning to hardened Ukrainian defenses, to the fact that bombs and bullets take precedence over hacking in wartime.

The reason Russia has so far not flexed in cyberspace during the war may be unattainable — or require being inside the minds of Russian spy chiefs. But how US, European and Ukrainian officials perceive the situation shapes how they allocate resources to defend Ukrainian computer networks as the war continues.

"What we have seen to date from Russia's state cyber actors appears to reflect the same challenges seen in their conventional forces," said a US cyber defense official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press. "It is likely that inadequate preparation and bad assumptions have resulted in a haphazard performance that underplays their known capabilities."

