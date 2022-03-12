'Please stay strong.' For loved ones ripped apart by war in Ukraine, phone messages bring hope and despair
Updated 0503 GMT (1303 HKT) March 12, 2022
Lviv, Ukraine — In the midst of a days-long, chaotic cross-country train ride to the northwestern city of Lviv, near Ukraine's border with Poland, a terrible realization dawned on Marina.
The 54-year-old carer, who managed to evacuate an orphanage in a besieged industrial town in the eastern Luhansk province, had no way to return to her own family.
Marina, who did not give her surname, was still reeling from the journey -- days spent desperately trying to calm the panic-stricken children in her care against the backdrop of booms and thuds of Russia's brutal assault, while still fearing for her family at home.
"And now I am all alone," Marina told CNN from a daycare center-turned-shelter in Lviv, where she and the children from her orphanage were camped out. "I have left my own (adult) children to save the children in the orphanage."
CNN is not disclosing Marina's full name because of the risks to her family who have not been evacuated.
The fracturing of families underpins many of the stories of displacement in Ukraine, where Russia's violent attempts to wrest control of territory in the country's east, south and center from Ukrainian authorities have leveled entire neighborhoods.
Millions of people are still trapped in besieged cities with virtually no way out. Establishing evacuation corridors out of hard-hit urban centers is proving elusive due to incessant violations of temporary ceasefires. Without safe passage, families are being ripped apart.
Several people CNN spoke to in recent days said they have been unable to contact their loved ones since the start of the invasion. They described frenzied escapes from the country's worst-affected cities, in which parents, spouses, siblings and grandparents were left behind.
With the Russian assault knocking out power and telephone networks, whole cities have been cut off from the outside world. Many say they don't know if their loved ones are still alive.
"I don't understand why the government didn't try to evacuate us before the invasion started. I don't want to blame them. Still I can't help but think my predicament could have been avoided," Marina added.
Frantic attempts to reconnect with family
Once a tourist hotspot, Lviv is now ground zero for around 200,000 displaced Ukrainians who have flooded the city in search of relative safety. Several theaters and schools converted