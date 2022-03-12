(Reuters) Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton played down his chances of starting the Formula One season with a win and said on Saturday his Mercedes lacked a 'considerable amount' of pace.

The season begins in Bahrain next week and Hamilton, hoping to win back the title from Red Bull's Max Verstappen after a controversial end to the 2021 season, took the underdog position.

"At the moment, I'm sure everyone can figure that out, we are not the quickest," the 37-year-old Briton told reporters on the final day of pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit.

"I think Ferrari look to be the quickest and perhaps Red Bull and then maybe us or McLaren. We're currently not at the top."

Asked whether he had any concerns about his ability to fight for the championship, Hamilton said it was too early and expressed confidence in his team's proven ability to work through any problems.

Read More