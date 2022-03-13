Russia threatens US over weapons deliveries as its forces strike targets in western Ukraine

Kyiv and Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) Russia has raised the risk of further escalation with NATO powers, warning it will treat arms shipments to Ukraine as "legitimate targets" for military action as its forces start to expand their offensive near the northwestern city of Lviv.

The threat from the deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, comes as the situation in the war-torn country grows more dire, with cities and towns across Ukraine under ceaseless Russian bombardment spurring calls for the West to step up efforts to assist in its defense.

The United States and other NATO allies have so far supported Ukraine's resistance through the delivery of high-tech military equipment and weapons, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.

But in comments Saturday, Ryabkov said Russia had "warned the United States that pumping Ukraine with weapons from a number of countries orchestrated by them is not just a dangerous move, but these are actions that turn the corresponding convoys into legitimate targets," according to Russia's state-owned RIA Novosti news agency.

Heavy fighting continued throughout Saturday and into Sunday across Ukraine, with Russian troops closing in on the capital of Kyiv and Britain's Ministry of Defense saying Russia was attempting to "envelop" Ukrainian forces in the east of the country as it advanced from Crimea westwards towards Odessa.

