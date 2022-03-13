March Madness 2022: What you need to know

(CNN) With both the NCAA men's and women's postseason basketball tournaments starting next week and Selection Sunday just hours away, here's what you need to know about the road to both Final Fours.

Selection Sunday, when college basketball teams find out their March Madness place, features two special programs this Sunday -- CBS airs the men's bracket reveal at 6 p.m. ET followed by the women's bracket reveal at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Thirty-two teams automatically qualify for the men's tournament after winning their respective conference tournaments. A selection committee determines which other teams will receive one of 36 at-large bids for a total of 68 teams.

This year's edition of the women's tournament will be the first to field 68 teams. The selection process is identical to the men's tournament with 32 automatic bids for winning a conference tournament and the remainder being at-large.

The Baylor Bears (men) and Stanford Cardinal (women) are the defending champions -- both will be back to make a run for a coveted repeat.

Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears celebrates the team 75-68 win over the Iowa State Cyclones at the Ferrell Center on March 5, 2022 in Waco, Texas. Baylor won a share of the Big 12 Championship with the win.

