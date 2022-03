(CNN) Andriy Yarmolenko sank to his knees and buried his face in his hands, overcome with emotion after scoring the opening goal in West Ham's 2-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

The Ukraine forward hadn't featured for the Hammers for more than a month and told Sky Sports after the game that it was "impossible" to even train with the team in the days after Russia began its invasion of his home country.

"I was just thinking about my family and my people," Yarmolenko told Sky. "I just tried to give everything on the pitch."

Pablo Fornals went on to secure the three points with a goal inside the final 10 minutes, before Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey fired in a consolation goal in stoppage time.

Yarmolenko's opener was one of sheer quality, controlling a drilled pass with his right foot, before spinning on the spot and finding the bottom corner with his left.

Read More