Shane Lowry hits hole-in-one on 'one of the most iconic holes in golf' at the Players Championship

(CNN) If you watch Shane Lowry play golf, he's sure to eventually make you get out of your seat.

Known for being one of the most entertaining names in golf, the Irishman caused the Players Championship to erupt on Sunday, hitting a hole-in-one on the famous 17th.

During the third round of one of the PGA Tour's marquee events, Lowry achieved the feat at the par-three, 124-yard island hole, which he described afterwards as "one of the most iconic holes in golf."

The 34-year-old hit a pitching wedge with the ball landing approximately 10 feet past the hole before it gradually rolled towards the pin and dropped in, sparking wild scenes of celebration.

He embraced his playing partner and Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter as the crowd went wild.

