(CNN) Germany has announced that it will buy 35 US-made F-35A fighter jets, the first major arms purchase to be publicly confirmed since Chancellor Olaf Scholz committed to ramping up his country's defense spending in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The German government has made these decisions alongside a choice to become more active in European defenses. Scholz has also taken dramatic steps to limit Germany's economic ties to Russia, including halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The F-35s will replace Germany's aging fleet of Tornados, the only planes in the Luftwaffe's inventory capable of carrying US nuclear bombs that are stored in the country in case of war breaking out in Europe.

The decision to buy F-35s is significant as it will make Germany's air force more compatible with the rest of NATO and other European defense partners who either operate or intend to purchase F-35s.

The US Defense Department said earlier this year that US Air Force F-35As in Europe would be certified to deploy the nuclear bombs before 2023.

