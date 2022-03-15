Cameron Smith claims PGA Tour's biggest payout after winning the Players Championship

(CNN) Cameron Smith claimed the PGA Tour's biggest payout on Monday after winning the Players Championship.

The 28-year-old finished a shot ahead of Anirban Lahiri at TPC Sawgrass, going home with the winner's check of $3.6 million.

Smith carded a six-under 66 to finish 13-under for the tournament and claim his second title of the season and fifth of his career.

When asked what he was going to do with such a large amount of money in the press conference afterwards, Smith hadn't yet made up his mind.

"I really don't -- I don't have an answer for that. It hasn't sunk in," he said with a smile.

