(CNN) Grand slam champion Daniil Medvedev may have to jump through a few diplomatic hoops if he wants to compete at Wimbledon later this year.

Asked at a UK Parliament select committee meeting on Tuesday about Medvedev competing at Wimbledon, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said he may seek "assurances" that the Russian star, who won his first grand slam at the US Open last year, does not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled," said Huddleston.

"We need some potential assurance that they are not supporters of Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines."

Huddleston said he was in touch with the tournament organizers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), and that discussions were taking place.

