Juventus crash out of the Champions League after a 3-0 defeat to Villarreal

(CNN) Italian giant Juventus crashed out of the Champions League in ignominious fashion with a 3-0 (4-1 on aggregate) round of 16 defeat to Villarreal.

Three late goals from Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma condemned the Old Lady to its joint largest Champions League home defeat.

The result also means that Juve has been eliminated in the last 16 for the third consecutive season, while the 2020/21 Europa League-winning Villarreal will play in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009.

Ahead of the match, the two sides were level at 1-1, following a cagey affair in Spain. Juve, however, could not make its home advantage count on the return leg.

The Vecchia Signora dominated the first half, creating multiple goal-scoring opportunities, all of which were saved by Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, deflected off the goalposts or blocked by the defense.

