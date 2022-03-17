(CNN) Manchester United star Paul Pogba says his family home was burgled during his side's Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.

The Frenchman said his two children were sleeping in their bedrooms under the watch of their nanny when the family's "worst nightmare was realised."

Pogba was used as a second-half substitute as United lost the round-of-16 tie 2-1 on aggregate.

"The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security," Pogba wrote on social media Wednesday.

"This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed."

